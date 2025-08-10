Some 85 days since his vital clean sheet – and penalty save from Omar Marmoush – in the FA Cup final at Wembley, Henderson and the Eagles return to the iconic venue bidding to add an additional piece of silverware to Palace’s trophy cabinet.

Pitting FA Cup winners Palace against Premier League champions Liverpool, the season’s traditional curtain raiser poses a great opportunity for Henderson and his teammates to get 2025/26 off to a spectacular start.

The England international said: “It’s a good competition to play in, obviously – a great opportunity to add silverware.

"It's quite unique, really, because obviously you've got to win the Premier League or the FA Cup to play in this fixture, so it's one that not a lot of players will have played in.

“It will be the first time we've played in it. It's fantastic for the club, playing in these big games. It brings a different challenge for us. We're looking forward to it, and the boys will attack it head-on.

“It will be a great day and a great occasion to start the season off. Hopefully, we can continue that Wembley form."