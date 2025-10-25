The Eagles make the short trip to North London on Sunday afternoon in search of a first league win in three matches, and will come up against the division’s early pace-setters.

But having created the most big chances of any side in the league so far this season; having beaten the reigning league champions, Liverpool, at Selhurst Park this season, and Manchester City at Wembley in May; and having drawn with Arsenal on our last visit to the Emirates in April, the Eagles will relish another big occasion.

Henderson said: “The reality is, you go to the Emirates and it's a free hit.

“We've got to go there, play with confidence, enjoy playing there, and see what we can do to cause an upset.

“We have to use it as a one-off game. The pressure is on them. We will go there and do the best we can.

“It would be great if we went there and won. It would change everything. We look forward to it. It’s a free hit.

“We'll give it our best shot. We've delivered against teams like that before, so why not do it again?”