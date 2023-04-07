With regards to the players who were unavailable against Leicester, namely Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson, Hodgson said: “Richards did join in part of the training today, while Ferguson is expected to come back next week.

"They can't be considered for the game against Leeds, but they’re not far away now."

Looking back on the build up to the game against Leicester and his return to the club, he added: "Although we had players away in the build up to Leicester, I was very pleased with the player’s intensity and enthusiasm in training. The fact that, when we played the game, the players gave that intensity and enthusiasm during it was the icing on the cake.

"It’s one game, it’s three points, but there's a lot more points to get. It’s easy for me to say to the players ‘go and perform that way again,’ but of course it’s not that easy. No one can really deny us the victory in that game, as we did so well during the 95 minutes.

"I haven’t noticed a great deal of difference in training before and after the game, there's a sense of relief of course, but the two weeks we had with the players during the international break here hasn’t changed in intenstity - it was high energy and good quality and it’s been that since.

"What we could possibly benefit from is that we’ve now know that we've got three more points and we've also broken that nasty sequence of results. We’re now starting a new sequence and that’s a relief to everybody."