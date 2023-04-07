On the injury Wilfried Zaha picked up in the victory against Leicester last weekend, the manager said: “It’s a groin strain, there's no question about that. We’re looking after him, he’s having treatment. The doctors and physios won’t put a timestamp on it, but there's a double-whammy with Vicente Guaita
“He [Vicente] brought up his calf injury at half-time, and with our game coming up against Leeds we have to wait and see what our doctors say about him.”
“It’s hard to cope without a player of Wilf’s calibre. It’s not just us, it’s any team in the league - if you lose a player of such importance and such quality, you’re going to miss him, there's no doubt about it.
“We’re lucky, in a sense, with Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta, as they’re bursting at the seams for an opportunity and with the game against Leeds we can see what they can do.”