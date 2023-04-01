Build-up: Palace back in action against Leicester

Refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace are back in action as they welcome Leicester City to Selhurst Park (15:00 BST) - follow all the build-up below!
13:30
Make sure you pick up a programme today, as Jeff Schlupp eveals how his experiences winning the title with Leicester City and working at Palace under Roy Hodgson can help the Eagles turn their form around.
“It’s been positive,” Schlupp describes the mood at Palace’s Copers Cope training ground over the international break. “For many of us, the new manager is a familiar face. A lot of us know how he likes to work.
“We saw the international break as a chance to refresh and really have a crack at the last bit of this season – the last 10 games to come. We’ve had a managerial change, and we want to come back from the international period with a clear mind, ready to go.
“Roy is obviously a familiar face, with familiar tactics to a lot of us. He’s getting his message across early because it’s not like we’ve got a whole season to work on stuff – we’ve got two months of the season left to try and get results, and change things around.
You can read the full feature interview with Schlupp in the Leicester matchday programme NOW.
Also inside are notes from Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish, features on Vince Hilaire and Doc Brown's take on a busy few weeks at the club...
You can get your hands on the Leicester programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.
Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here or below.
Gold, Junior Eagles Gold and International Members, and Season Ticket+ holders, get the digital programme sent direct to them at no extra charge – you can become a Member by clicking here!
Last meeting
13:20
Palace could not find a way through a stubborn Leicester defence the last time these two sides met, as the points were shared in a goalless draw at the King Power.
The Eagles’ last victory against Leicester came in February 2019 under Roy Hodgson, as a Wilfried Zaha brace inspired a phenomenal away performance and a four-goal haul in the Midlands.
13:10
Several senior players have been busy over the international break, with Jordan Ayew, Joachim Andersen, Cheick Doucouré and Michael Olise all in action – check out a full round-up of their performances by clicking HERE.
Welcome to Selhurst Park
13:00
It’s been a while.
Not for Palace the quiet international break: a new manager in the dugout today – or rather, an old one. Roy Hodgson is making his return to Selhurst Park as the Eagles take on Leicester.
Can Palace secure a crucial three points and kick-start the run-in with a win?
Follow all the pre-match build-up, action and post-match reaction right here.