Build-up: Palace back in action against Leicester

Make sure you pick up a programme today, as Jeff Schlupp eveals how his experiences winning the title with Leicester City and working at Palace under Roy Hodgson can help the Eagles turn their form around.

“It’s been positive,” Schlupp describes the mood at Palace’s Copers Cope training ground over the international break. “For many of us, the new manager is a familiar face. A lot of us know how he likes to work.

“We saw the international break as a chance to refresh and really have a crack at the last bit of this season – the last 10 games to come. We’ve had a managerial change, and we want to come back from the international period with a clear mind, ready to go.

“Roy is obviously a familiar face, with familiar tactics to a lot of us. He’s getting his message across early because it’s not like we’ve got a whole season to work on stuff – we’ve got two months of the season left to try and get results, and change things around.

You can read the full feature interview with Schlupp in the Leicester matchday programme NOW.