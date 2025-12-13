The fixture marks the first competitive meetings between the two teams since Palace’s FA Cup Final triumph back in May, with the Eagles having gone on to play major European football for the first time in our history and – heading into this weekend – sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Indeed, just five points separate fourth-placed Palace and second-placed City at this stage of the season – but, in a remarkably tight Premier League season, there are a further four between the top four places and the bottom half of the table.

Hughes, however, expects facing City to be as big a challenge as ever, saying: “They're always dangerous. They've always, in my opinion, been one of the best teams in not only England, but the world.

“I know they had a bit of a blip last year, but they've got top-quality players, and one of the best managers [Pep Guardiola] who’s ever lived, in my opinion.

“We know it's going to be a tough task, but ultimately they're going to come to Selhurst not wanting to play us either. It’s going to be a good game.”