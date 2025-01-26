The Eagles midfielder has helped his side to a run of just one defeat in 11 Premier League games, providing a vital contribution from the engine room.

And now he wants to continue what he describes as the “best feeling,” in the game he loves.

“I always relate how we’re feeling to how results are panning out, and how we’re doing at the start of the season – when it wasn’t great.

“Regardless of who played or not, I want the team to win. But when you’re playing well, and the team are winning, there’s no better feeling in football.

“But again, I also know that our midfield area has some really strong competition in the squad, which is good for us. It’s really healthy.

“So I’ve got to maintain my current levels to stay in the team.”