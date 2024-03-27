Lerma also believes that both his and Muñoz’ decisions to join Palace this season can help bolster the Eagles, themselves, and their national team’s fortunes.

He noted: “We are betting for the growth of the team – we are positive.

“There’s a different mentality at this club to the ones we were used to, and we have taken it in the best way.

“Colombian players; we are gutsy, we are hungry for glory and that’s something we bring to the club.

“The way we see life is always with joy, and it is in that sense where we are different to the rest of the world, that also makes our lives easier.”

As for the win in east London last week, Lerma was delighted that he could bring Colombian joy to his new home city, having only arrived in the capital himself in the summer.

“I’m very happy, it was a very nice and special game because we are playing where we live,” Lerma noted. “It was marvellous the way our people experienced the game, considering our country is so far away from here.”