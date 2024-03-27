Muñoz, a January arrival from KRC Genk, has made a bright start to life in south London and registered his first Palace assist in the Eagles’ last outing against Luton Town.
Lerma was happy to highlight that good form while on international duty with Muñoz; the duo both featured twice over the March international break, extending Colombia’s unbeaten run in all competitions to a remarkable 23 games.
And not only did the duo both impress, but Muñoz scored a spectacular scissor-kick winner to defeat Spain at London Stadium in the first round of matches.
“The arrival of Munoz to Palace was great,” Lerma told London News Online. “We see game after game his spectacular contribution to the team.”