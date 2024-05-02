With the Eagles trailing at Craven Cottage on Saturday despite a largely positive performance, Schlupp emerged from the bench to collect a pass from Adam Wharton, turn in an instant and – with a clean, outside-of-the-boot effort – pick out the top corner from fully 25 yards.

The ferocious effort secured his side a fully-deserved point, with Schlupp explaining: “I was in the pocket, and my first touch just opened up the pitch perfectly for me. I didn't really have a choice but to shoot – and it was one of those things when it goes in the top corner! It was nice!”

