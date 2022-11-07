He will look to add to his 19 international caps, starting with Group D matches against Tunisia, France and Australia.

Denmark enter the World Cup on the back of a 2-0 Nations League win over current holders France, who they face on 26th November.

Speaking in the matchday programme earlier this season, Andersen said of Denmark: “We are really, really good friends – everyone – outside the pitch, which is really, really important. You can see that on the pitch in the way we work together, the togetherness, really compact, really hard to beat. It’s all to do with outside the pitch. I enjoy playing for them.

“Many players have played together for a long time in the national team or with other clubs. That’s where the connection is from. I played together with a lot of the guys for a long time and we just have fun together.

“I don’t know what we do to get that connection, it’s difficult to say how it is in other teams but we just feel really connected and have a good laugh.”

Denmark World Cup fixtures

All times are GMT

22nd November: Tunisia (13:00)

26th November: France (16:00)

30th November: Australia (15:00)

