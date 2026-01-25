The Eagles’ recent arrival made his home debut as a Palace player last time out in SE25 – a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa two-and-a-half weeks ago – and almost capped the occasion with an early goal, but for a fine save by goalkeeper Emi Martínez.

But with Palace looking to turn their recent form around, and bolstered by the returns of Daniel Muñoz and Ismaïla Sarr, Johnson believes his new team can go one better against sixth-placed Chelsea.

“I expect a tough game,” Johnson said. “I think Chelsea, of course, have some great players in their squad. It's always going to be tough because when you have that much star quality in the team, people can create chances out of nowhere.

“But we want to take the game to them, especially with the home atmosphere. We want to really show a good side of ourselves. We have a couple of players returning to the squad, which is always welcome, and we're all really excited for this game.

“We're really excited for everyone to come back. I haven't played with any of the lads who have been injured yet, so for me, it feels like I'm going to be playing with even more quality players, because the squad's got a lot of quality already. I’m excited to play with them and have a go [at Chelsea].

“I'm also excited to go back to Selhurst Park because my first game was great and the crowd were unbelievable. Hopefully we can get the result we want.”