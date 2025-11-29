The Japan international, speaking to Premier League Productions ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United at Selhurst Park, has been in fine form this season, winning the supporters’ NET88 Player of the Month votes in both October and November.

Although he is still awaiting his first Premier League goal, the 29-year-old is impressing in a deeper midfield role this campaign, and says his understanding of his role in the team has grown this year.

“I think there have been a lot of improvements this season,” Kamada reflected on the season so far.

“We are creating a lot of good opportunities, but we haven’t always scored them, so being clinical is our challenge and it's important for us to work on that last part.

“The coach [Oliver Glasner] has always given me the role of a team player. He has been very clear on which parts he wants me to improve.

“He always looks at space and positioning. I am expected to create goals and opportunities, so I would like to contribute to that.”

As for Sunday’s clash against Manchester United, Kamada says he is motivated by playing in front of a home crowd, noting: “I think it's always difficult to play against a big club like them – but we will be playing at home, so of course we want to win.

“I think we will be playing similar 3-4-3 formations – and we will do our best to win.”

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Manchester United