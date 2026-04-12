The tenacious midfielder was at his influential best with a magnificent all-round display – capped by a late assist for Ismaïla Sarr – in Thursday evening’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina at Selhurst Park in the UEFA Conference League.

And as his team turn their attentions back to league action, with a top-half finish still a realistic possibility and, should other results go their way, even a European qualification position – plus, of course, their current European campaign – Kamada is hoping to help Palace finish 25/26 in style.

The Japan international said: “I think the last two months is really important for all the team because in the end, last season we got a title and then everybody was so happy.

“This season also we have a chance to get another title – so we have to enjoy this moment, and we hope we get another title for Palace.”