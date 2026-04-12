As Crystal Palace prepare to resume Premier League action for the final time in 2025/26 following the final international window of the season, hosting Newcastle United this afternoon (14:00 BST), Daichi Kamada has laid out the team’s targets.
The tenacious midfielder was at his influential best with a magnificent all-round display – capped by a late assist for Ismaïla Sarr – in Thursday evening’s 3-0 win over Fiorentina at Selhurst Park in the UEFA Conference League.
And as his team turn their attentions back to league action, with a top-half finish still a realistic possibility and, should other results go their way, even a European qualification position – plus, of course, their current European campaign – Kamada is hoping to help Palace finish 25/26 in style.
The Japan international said: “I think the last two months is really important for all the team because in the end, last season we got a title and then everybody was so happy.
“This season also we have a chance to get another title – so we have to enjoy this moment, and we hope we get another title for Palace.”
We have to give our all in every training session—Daichi Kamada
Previewing the visit of Newcastle ahead of Thursday’s game against Fiorentina, Kamada added: “I think now we don't have any injured players, and we're all fit and we have a good squad.
“We are all good players, so we just focus when we play, [whether] 90 minutes or 10 minutes or 15 minutes. We just play for the team.
“Of course, we have so many games, and then we need a good recovery and then we have to train. We have to give our all in every training session.
“Sometimes we get injuries in unlucky situations, but we will just focus every training session and then we will see.”
Kamada recently recorded his fourth win at Wembley in the space of a calendar year, starting Japan’s 1-0 friendly win over England – the first Asian team ever to beat the Three Lions – at the site of Palace’s successes in the FA Cup and Community Shield last year.
The 29-year-old’s hopes are high, therefore, that a dominant Asian qualification for this summer’s FIFA World Cup – with Kamada appearing 11 times in Japan’s 14 matches (the Samurai Blue winning 11 of them), scoring four times and captaining the side once – will transpire into a successful campaign on the world stage.
Kamada added: “I think many Japanese people think the Premier League is the best in the world right now and for us we really want to win the World Cup – this World Cup or the next World Cup in the future.
“Then, if we improve the national team, I think many players will play in the Premier League. Now, we have four players in the Premier League, so we have to show our Japanese quality for the league.
“Unfortunately, we couldn't win the last two Asian Cups, so now we focus on the next World Cup, but also in two years we have the Asian Cup. We really want to win the title for our nation, so we have to improve each player.”
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
- Sunday, 12th April
- 14:00 BST
- Premier League
- Selhurst Park
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+