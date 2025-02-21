This is what we talked about, because against Everton we had enough chances to win this game, but we didn't. So maybe this will help us against Villa, but now we play away, so it's not an issue.

It could be psychological pressure, yes, when we try to find solutions, against Everton there was no tactical problem. It wasn't that we gave them a lot of chances, it was just a question of time to lose this game, so they had one or two chances, so when we compared all the stats, for example with their game against Liverpool, we had better stats than Liverpool, but we lost.

We had more possession, more shots, good chances, but, at the end, we gave them one very easy goal and then it's tougher, because we want to win. We want to fulfil all the expectations, and then when we win away at Old Trafford everybody says, ‘at home against Everton, three points are planned,’ the players want to fulfil these expectations.

Sometimes it looks like we're getting a little bit nervous, we don't stick to the plan, and so we always say, ‘okay, stay calm, stay patient,’ and I always have to start with myself.

It's the same with me on the sideline, I have to stay calm, in giving them the confidence and the trust - even when it's 1-1 in the 80th minute against any team, we show it pretty often that we can always score a goal. So we stay patient, stay calm, stick to the plan, and then we’ll have a much better chance to decide the game for us, than when we don't do it.