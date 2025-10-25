The Eagles travel to current league leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon before a midweek Carabao Cup trip to Liverpool – a team that Palace have, of course, won both meetings with already so far this season.

Although Palace go into the tough double header off the back of three matches without a win, including a tough defeat to AEK Larnaca on Thursday night, the Eagles have arguably had more than enough chances to claim victory on all three occasions.

And speaking after Thursday’s loss at Selhurst Park, Lacroix told Palace TV: “I think everyone is disappointed. But I think we showed that we can create a lot of chances, so I think it's better to look at the positives.

“Congratulations to Larnaca, they had a plan and it worked, but yeah, I think this type of loss helps us to show that we have to still level up and to show more accuracy, scoring goals so it can be easier for us in the game.

“We have humility, but I think it’s a small step that we have to be more ruthless in front of goal and score earlier and give no chance to the opponent.

“I think we had enough chances, but we didn't score, and I hope we score against Arsenal and Liverpool. Like I said, we are a little bit disappointed, but now we look forward, like we have every time – we look forward, and I think they’re gonna be good games.

“We’ll go again. We want to win, every single game we want to win, and we go there to show that we have the quality to beat anyone.”