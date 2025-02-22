The Eagles head into the match at Craven Cottage off the back of a club-record five consecutive away clean sheets in all competitions, and having won five of the last seven matches – but having endured a frustrating loss at home to Everton last weekend.

Defender Lacroix, however, says Palace’s defeat to Fulham at Selhurst Park this season will fuel the Eagles’ efforts even further in Saturday’s London derby.

“I think it's going to be a good game because we are near to each other in the table,” Lacroix said of the match-up.

“It’s a good game for us to show we want revenge because we lost here [at Selhurst Park] against them. It's going to be a physical and technical game, so I'm ready to play against them.

“[Against Everton] I think we had a lot of chances, but I think we missed these [points] – everyone knew we could win this game. We played well but we didn't finish, and we conceded two bad goals. This is football, this is why we have to always maintain the focus and work hard.

“I think the team is still doing really well. We played in Manchester [against United], we won there. We have really good form away, but we need to have this good form at home too. I think it would be good for us and it would be good for the fans because we deserve it, we work hard.

"It's just about making some small changes to have a good way for us.”