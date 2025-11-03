The defender and his side came out on top of a combative contest at Selhurst Park, combining robustness with confidence on the ball to secure victory through headers by Jean-Philippe Mateta and Brentford defender Nathan Collins (an own-goal).

Some 41 aerial duels, and 95 duels in total, were contested by the two teams – and Lacroix labelled the game, after Palace secured a third Premier League clean sheet of the season, a “top win. We are really happy, because we knew that it was going to be a hard game.

“I think we showed that we are also good in set-pieces. We spoke about that before the game.

“We knew that they love to play like this. We are also warriors, so we fight for every single ball and I think we won this battle.

“It was a really good three points.”