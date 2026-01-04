It is the second consecutive time that Mateta has scored Palace’s first goal of the year, after having done so in a draw with Chelsea last January.

The Frenchman last year went on to score 17 times in the Premier League, one fewer than his total of 18 goals in 2024 – but a marked upturn from his first three years in English football’s top-flight.

Mateta attributed his transformation into one of the league’s finest goalscorers to his desire to: “Do better than last year. This is every year. This is what I say to myself.

“I think that I play a lot, a lot more. We have a good team, I play with good players around me, a good Manager as well. And all of that brings me a lot of confidence as well.

“You know, a striker, when he's confident, he can score a lot of goals. And myself, I work hard and I try to be very consistent – and I can believe I can score every game.”

Mateta also praised his Manager, Oliver Glasner, stating: “I think he was important for me because in a team you need a winner, you know? And he's a winner. He's always wanting to win.

“Sometimes he asks a lot from me, and from everyone, you know? And because he knows our potential, and he knows my potential, that's why he pushes me hard.

“That’s why I think I scored a lot of goals – because he pushed me. I try to show him as well that I can be a striker for every game.”

Match Details

Newcastle v Crystal Palace