In the final game before the international break Palace will be looking to maintain our unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

With August also seeing the team lift the Community Shield and progress in Europe, a win would complete a satisfying opening month.

Palace and Villa met four times across the 2024/25 season, the Eagles coming out on top in three of those encounters. The hosts will be aiming for revenge on Sunday night, but Mateta says his teammates will take confidence from a strong run of form when stepping out at Villa Park.

"I think it will be tricky. They are a good team," the forward said. "But we are on a very good run.

"It's been a good start for us and I feel like we've deserved it because we work very hard.

"We have a fantastic manager who has told us what to do on the pitch. We try to give 100% effort to what he instructs us to do on the pitch.

"I think that's why our statistics are good. Even before this [run of form] we always worked hard. And now we are getting the rewards."