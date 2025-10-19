In the same week as he scored on his full debut for France, Mateta plundered a poacher’s hat-trick for Palace – his third in the red and blue, and his second in the Premier League, a feat never achieved before by an Eagle in the competition – to help his team twice bounce back from 0-2 and 2-3 deficits.

Although there was a late opportunity for Mateta to win it from Eddie Nketiah’s pull-back – and one which the Frenchman was frustrated to spurn – his performance otherwise rightfully drew plaudits from around the world, as his goals kept Palace’s unbeaten home record so far this season – and second-longest home top-flight run in history (10 matches) – intact.

Mateta said after the game: "We showed today our character, that we are believing every minute, and today we tried to win until the end.

"I missed in the end [the chance for the fourth goal] and I'm very frustrated, but I'm happy for that point.

“For our fans, I think it was a funny game to watch. But for us as professionals, for the gaffer, we always want three points. It’s the mentality now for Crystal Palace. For myself, we should win, but I know we’ll take the point. It’s okay.

“We conceded three goals and we were losing too many of them. But we came back, we showed our character.

"We want to win every game, have the three points every game. But we're happy to have this point too.”