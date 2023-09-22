The 19-year-old signed for Palace this summer from Flamengo, and is one of his home country's brightest prospects - find out more about the attacker by clicking HERE.

After being warmly greeted by manager Roy Hodgson, França set about getting re-acquainted with the ball at his feet.

With the rest of the squad also training at Copers Cope Road ahead of this weekend's meeting with Fulham, it was a chance for Hodgson to cast another eye over his new arrival.

Check out the best shots of França training