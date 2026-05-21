On the collective achievement at the club…

Nobody owes me anything. Again, as soon as I decide to work for a club, and when I decided to sign a contract for Crystal Palace, it's a 100% commitment that I will give my best, from day number one until my last day. Nobody owes me anything.

This is what I feel is my duty, and this is what I feel I have to deliver. This is what I feel I have to give. Sometimes I would like to give more, but I'm always failing. At the end, we will all have great memories. It's not just the fans – I will have them, the players will have, my staff will have.

This is what I really like, just sharing a few moments together. That's why I don't see that anybody owes me anything, because we won the FA Cup. I didn't do it, I didn't play one minute. If you can show me that I played one minute, I scored one goal, probably. But no, the players do everything.

We are a group, all together. The players, the staff, the scouting, the sporting director, the Chairman, the media. We are spending so much time together. We all have one big goal: being as successful as possible.

Everybody works so hard for it. I think if somebody owes something, then to everyone, not to me. I didn't do more. I was probably a puzzle piece, yes. But one puzzle piece doesn't make a picture.

On looking back at his arrival at Palace…

When I met the Chairman [Steve Parish for the first time], I met him a few months before I started. We were talking about potentially starting in summer, after Roy [Hodgson] probably retires. These were the conversations.

I started in February, but when we talked at that time, it was always: ‘okay, what is the potential of the squad? What is the potential of the club?’ We all felt there is more potential than has been shown at that time.

We didn't talk about winning a trophy, but my approach is getting the best out of every single player, getting the best out of Crystal Palace. This is what the Chairman thought: there is still potential in Crystal Palace, in the club, so let's work hard together to get this potential out of everyone.

This was the approach, and then we will develop, but we never thought about winning a trophy, winning a Community Shield, playing European football, but it just shows again, if you don't set your ceiling, much is possible.

Leipzig