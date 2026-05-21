On facing the newly-crowned Premier League champions…
You don't win the league on the last day, you have to play 38 games at a consistent high level. The 37 rounds that have been played so far, every single game decided the title. And for Arsenal's title, there's just one club that's responsible for this, and that's Arsenal. They've done an incredible job, and that's why they deserve it.
At the end, you always get what you deserve, and that's why Arsenal deserve to lift the Premier League trophy.
Honestly, I think it was pretty clear before the season started that this would happen, because last year we played on the final matchday the league winner with Liverpool. And this year it was Arsenal, so it was clear when the league started it would be Arsenal. Or us!
On seeing Ebere Eze become a Premier League winner…
It was so easy for us, because it was either Eberechi or Marc [Guéhi with Man City]. And Michael [Olise] at Bayern Munich, so three players I was lucky to manage for different periods. Michael quite short, Ebs a bit longer, and Marc for longest, for almost two years.
Yes, it's the same, I think they deserve it. Yes, with Ebs, but Marc won the FA Cup and played already two finals, because they are, number one, fantastic football players. I know many fantastic football players, but what makes me proud is that I could work with such great people together: ambitious, humble, hard-working, always trying to improve.
When children look at these players, they see probably just the end product. When you go into a nice restaurant, you see the great steak, but how this becomes a great steak, that's interesting.
Yes, they have fantastic talent and skills, but their work ethic, their attitude. Every single day, work hard, improve, work on your strengths. Again, Eberechi’s finish, how often he stayed on pitch after training and practised his finish again, and practised, and practised, and practised. Marc, after training, we trained for two hours, I was in my office, Marc was still on the pitch, practising, passing, heading, defending with staff members.
This attitude makes the big stars, and that's why I'm really very grateful that I was able to work with these great players.