The creative winger became the youngest-ever player to create three goals in open play in the same Premier League game, as his side ran rampant at Elland Road in a 5-1 win.

As a result, Olise has been selected from players across the world’s to leagues to feature in the pick of collectable ‘cards’ in EA SPORTS’ football gaming title.

Olise’s card in ‘Ultimate Team’ mode receives an ‘in-form’ version – an upgrade which boosts his overall rating boosted from an original 77 points out of 100 up to a whopping 88.

The 21-year-old now boasts a superb in-game dribbling rating of 91 and a pace rating of 92 (both up from an initial 80).

Olise has also had his passing attribute augmented to 89 (from 76); his shooting to 82 (from 70); his defending to 62 (from 50); and his physicality to 65 (from 53).

The No. 7 becomes the first Palace player to feature in a FIFA Team of the Week so far this season, and his card will become available in-game from 18:00 on Wednesday, 12th April.

Other Palace players to have receive themed ‘upgrades’ this season include Wilfried Zaha, Marc Guéhi and Jack Butland.

Watch Olise in FIFA 23 action against Ebere Eze below!