Olise played the entire game as Les Bleus drew 1-1 with Norway in an international friendly, having been handed his first U21 call-up in March this year. He made his debut at that level in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

The French took the lead through Amine Adli but were pinned back by Johan Hove in the 83rd-minute, making seven substitutions in the process.

Olise qualifies to represent France, England, Nigeria and Algeria, and has also played for the former at Under-18 level.

He was the only Premier League player in France's squad for the Denmark clash, having scored once and assisted twice in the league this season.

His involvement follows Joachim Andersen's call-up to Denmark for the 2022 World Cup, and manager Patrick Vieira saying his English players have time to play at a major tournament in the coming years.

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels for updates on how our other international players fare.

And for the chance to win a signed shirt this World Cup, please click here.