Schlupp's return to fitness has been a welcome boost to Roy Hodgson's side, and the versatile Palace man showcased how important he is to the Eagles with his usual determined and tireless performance yesterday.

There were several key performers in the 90 minutes v the Lilywhites, and it could've easily been Tyrick Mitchell collecting the final MOTM award of the season. The Under-23s' left-back put in another accomplished performance against a tricky opponent in Lucas Moura - Hodgson and Jose Mourinho both singled out the youngster for praise post-match.

Captain for the day, Scott Dann, again marshalled the back line well and received 10% of the vote, putting him in third place.