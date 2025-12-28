“I think it's more seeing a gap [in my game], regardless of who’s in front of me. I’ve had great players in front of me, and I have a great player in front of me now, but it's just about personally just seeing a gap and seeing where I can improve my game.

“[Oliver Glasner] puts confidence in me to know that I’m good enough to be there, I’m good enough to execute certain things.

“I [learn] more in training, and I think the instructions he gives me, it fills me with the sense that he trusts me in certain positions higher up the pitch, so I think that's one of the main ways.

“I'm feeling good, I'm feeling healthy, so I can't really complain. There's areas that I feel like I could do better, and there's areas that I've improved on, so that's the main thing.”

Having played all but five minutes of Palace’s 17 Premier League fixtures so far this season, Mitchell goes into Sunday’s game at Selhurst Park against Spurs as the front-runner for the left-sided wing-back spot.

Palace did the double over Tottenham for the first time ever last season, with the visitors heading into the game in 14th spot in the table, but Mitchell is expecting another competitive Premier League contest.

On Spurs’ campaign so far, he said: “I think it's been an unfortunate season. They've had good games and they've had bad games, but they're a strong team regardless of previous results or anything. They've got great players, so I think it's going to be a good game.

“[Against Tottenham] where we got our first win last year after a tough start, so it's a game where we know, like any other game, if we do what we need to do, we can win.”

