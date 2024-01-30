The Eagles are looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Arsenal 10 days ago, with the occasion of their first home Premier League fixture of 2024 to look forward to tonight at Selhurst Park.

Mitchell told Premier League Productions: “Every game is a must-win to me. But yeah, definitely for us, for the fans, it's a game that we would like to win, especially at home.

“Hopefully the stadium is behind us, the fans are behind us and hopefully it's a good day.

“Everyone in the Premier League is a good team. Everyone's good at different things and they [Sheffield United] are a team that can, if we're not careful, give us trouble.

“But at the end of the day, we know what we're capable of. So hopefully on the day, we show what we're capable of and they won't be able to stop it.

“We definitely know [what we can do] and hopefully the fans know that. Sometimes it doesn't click at times, sometimes it clicks. But when it does click, we know that we'll be looking up rather than downwards, so it's only a matter of time.

“Obviously, the table shows what the table shows, but I believe if we finish the second half of the season stronger, we'll be fine.”