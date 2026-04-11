The Eagles have recently often come into their own around this time of the season, claiming 18 points from a possible 30 in April to May 2023; 19 from 27 in the equivalent date range of 2024; and, along with 14 from 30 last year, FA Cup semi-final and final triumphs at Wembley.

Off the back of an eye-catching 3-0 win over Fiorentina in the first leg of Palace’s first-ever European quarter-final at Selhurst Park – in which he was on target for the second time in Palace's continental campaign – Mitchell's team now face a quick turnaround as they host Newcastle United on Sunday.

With eight Premier League games left to go, and the top half of the table only six points off, there remains much to play for in both domestic and European competition.

Mitchell smiled: “We know we went on a decent run last year and we know that we're capable of going on good runs.

“We know that we're hard to beat, so that's what we try to show every day on the training pitch and in games.

“[The mood] is definitely positive and it [the Fiorentina game] gave us a lot of confidence because it's always good to show what you've been doing on the training pitch. We're just happy that it came off.”