The Eagles’ newest recruit arrives in south London and has signed a deal until 2027, with an option for a further year, after building a reputation across the continent for combining his defensive duties with an attacking prowess going forwards.

Nevertheless, Fantasy Premier League managers will have been eagerly awaiting the news of Muñoz’s price for remainder of 2023/24 – and will be delighted to learn it has been set at just £4.5m!

Prior to departing Genk, he had scored seven times and provided two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions this season; in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, that translates to five goals and assist in 17 games, including six clean sheets.

Converting that into Fantasy Premier League points would yield Muñoz an incredible 106 FPL points so far in 2023/24!

Joachim Andersen (69) is currently Palace’s top scorer this season in the popular game mode – although Muñoz himself admits he expects a significant step-up in difficulty moving from the Jupiler Pro League to the Premier League.

The deadline for transfers for Gameweek 22 is 18:00 GMT on Tuesday (30th January); you can plenty more Palace-related FPL tips right here.