Roy Hodgson confirmed in his pre-Manchester United press conference today that, having arrived for COVID-19 testing, should Clyne's results come back negative, the full-back will begin training on Monday [21st].

The Palace Academy graduate made 137 first-team appearances for the Eagles, before joining Southampton and then Liverpool, making more than 100 appearances for both clubs.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. is delighted to welcome Nathaniel back for this short period of time, as he aims to regain his fitness.