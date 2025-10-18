Speaking ahead of Saturday’s return to action against Bournemouth – which sees two of this season’s top six go toe-to-toe in SE25, following the October international break – Nketiah said: “I think it's been an excellent start. We have to just keep going as we are, keep improving.

“I think when you come into the training ground and see how hard everyone works, you can see the motivation to keep going and keep doing more. We want to be competitive in all the competitions we're in and hopefully bring another trophy back to celebrate with the fans in the streets of South London.

“We want to finish as high as possible [in the league]. That has to be the aim for all of us. And we work, like I said, really hard every day to make sure we're ready every three days when the games come.

“Confidence comes from how hard we work every day. If you come down to the training ground, you see how hard not just the players, but all the staff and the backroom staff, work every day to ensure that we're ready come Saturday, or whenever the game is.

“We’ve had a really good, I would say, calendar year, with a lot of strong performances and a lot of success. We’re just hoping to keep going, keep working hard and continue to build and achieve more greatness with this football club.”