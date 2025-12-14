Two teams in fine form come together in South London this afternoon – with Nketiah himself in a goalscoring groove, with two in his last two games as well to go with an assist against Shelbourne.

Whilst Pep Guardiola’s perennial title contenders have recorded 11 wins in their last 14 games, Palace are just five points behind them going into Sunday’s game, following three back-to-back wins in all competitions in the last week-and-a-half.

“It’s a big game – we know it's a big game,” Nketiah told reporters, following Thursday night’s match in Dublin.

“We know we're going to be with our supporters at home, so we're going into it with full confidence.

“We know they'll be up for it. We know Man City are a top side so it's going to be a difficult game. But we’ve got a great team, we've got a great group and great staff. We're going to prepare well and make sure we're ready to give it our best.

“Obviously, we've played them before so we know what they're about. It's just about focussing on ourselves and making sure we're the best version of Crystal Palace. I'm sure that will give us a good chance to win.

“It's been a good week so far. Hopefully, we can follow that up on Sunday.”