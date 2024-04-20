The Eagles put in their best performance of the season in defeating the title challengers on Merseyside last weekend, despite a lengthy injury list demanding that a number of players be played away from their regular positions.

Frustratingly, however, Glasner revealed in the live section of his press conference that – for Sunday’s visit of West Ham – Palace would be without Jefferson Lerma, whilst Chris Richards, Joel Ward and Will Hughes were all fresh doubts.

But speaking in his embargoed section of the press conference, the manager noted: “That’s the challenging part of our job, to find solutions. Yes, of course, we talked about who can play there [in defence] if he [Lerma] not fit. If he's not fit, if something happens, it's also to be prepared for what happens.

“It could happen during a game that Jeff is injured, and then I think we would have been prepared for what we want to do. But yes, is what's important in team sport: that you are ready if the team needs you. And it's [Nathaniel] Clyney, I don't know if he played it before, at the half-right centre-back, but he had a brilliant performance at Anfield.

“We know maybe he has not the 190[cm]-tall header, but he has other qualities, and then we have to support him. And then it will be the same when Jefferson played there, and he played it three, four times at Bournemouth. But he played on the left side, he's right-footed, it's not his best position.

“But you give your best for the team, and if every player does it, then it's possible, even though you play with a right full-back and with a centre-midfielder in the back three, that you win at Anfield.

“It's always being ready, and giving everything for the success of the team. That's what every player is doing at the moment.”