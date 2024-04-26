“If I wasn’t convinced that there's a lot of quality, and character and mentality in this team, I wouldn't have come. I watched the games before, I could see it, and then it was first getting the players fit for playing, after the injury. Many Premier League teams are suffering from many injuries this season, this was a key, but yes, I was totally convinced of the quality and character of the team.”

On starting mid-season…

“It was the big challenge for all of us. I've never experienced this starting during the season, and we tried to do it in a soft way, so that you can't come and say we changed everything from the first day, but implement it slowly: where you want to go, and the way of training, and some things you have to change quickly, and some things you have to implement over weeks and months.

“So it's the same: we're not at the end, it's not everything implemented where we want to end, but it's always a process. I think there will never be an ending. It's always growing as a group, growing as an organisation, always adapting what we can do, what we want to do on the pitch, of course we have an idea, we have a common pathway defined, and now it's to go this way together.”

On David Ozoh’s progress…

“It's a little bit similar to Jes [Rak-Sakyi]. David was not injured, so he's doing really well in training. We have a very competitive training now, and the players have to show that they are ready to help the team to win a game, and it's the same in centre midfield.

“When we see Adam Wharton and Will Hughes, on what kind of level they are playing, also we miss Jeff Lerma, who played excellent before. So showing your ability, showing your quality in every training, is the best way to get the minutes, and he does it.

“But they perform at the moment on such a high level, so it's difficult for every other player to play there. But be ready. It's always being ready if the team needs you, that you can help the team, and he does, so he also doesn't get the minutes in the games, now he's really doing really well in training, and he's always focused, very ambitious, and so I appreciate it – but it's also what we expect from every single player.