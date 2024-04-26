For Glasner's pre-match team news updates on Ebere Eze and Michael Olise, please click here.
On the most important changes…
“Of course we have an idea how we want to play, and we know what it needs there for in training. I think we increased the intensity in training.
“You can't do this on that level, coming [into the job] three days before the Burnley game, and saying now we change everything, because you risk injury, you risk that the players are not fitted, the most important thing is always having the best shape of the week, when the referee whistles.
“When he whistles tomorrow at 3pm, every player must have his best shape, and this is the most important thing. It's always how we prepare them.
“I don't know what they did before, I never judge what they did before, if it’s right or wrong, it's just we have a picture how we want to play, and we know what we have to do for it in training.
“This we started to implement, and I think this was a change, because every manager has his idea of playing football, and every manager has his idea of how he trains.
“Then we have to take care of many injuries, players coming back after injury, it's always a lot of communication with the whole staff here, but I think the whole organisation did it really well.