“We got the reward”

It was the changes in summer, the tournaments in the summer, our late signings, then also some injuries at the beginning. Often [the players had] very short times off and especially international players struggled a little bit. Then we had to get each other known again.

And then it was, I think, the great working mentality, the attitude of the players. We always stayed calm, we stayed patient and said: ‘OK, we have to improve. It's not a lot that we are missing, but there are a few things.’

We just worked on these things and we got the reward in the last weeks and months. It’s important now to keep this level, to keep this working intensity, to keep this work rate on our top level.

“Adam has a lot of potential”

I think it wasn't his best performance [against Fulham]. I think Adam can play better than he did. But yes, he has a lot of potential. We could see it last year.

But we also can see when you have just a very short time to recover, not just physically, also mentally – he struggled for six, seven, eight months with several injuries.

And when I see all the upcoming… not just the games in the season, there's the Under-21 European Championship in summer again, next year it’s the World Cup again. It's important to keep all our players fit, especially the young players.

They are not used to playing at this level. And again, I'm not just talking about their bodies. It's also when you play in January for Blackburn and then you're at the finals of the Euros with England.

There's a lot that's going on, and this influences your body. We all know that you can't separate your mind from your body, and this is what we all have to consider. But yes, he has a lot of potential, definitely.