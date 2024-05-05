For Glasner's pre-match team news updates on Marc Guéhi and Ebere Eze ahead of Monday's game, please click here.

On Adam Wharton...

"He's stepped up so quick and is adapting to the Premier League football and the intensity, the speed of the game. His decision-making, his pre-orientation, his solutions with one or two touches is amazing.

"But also we have to stay calm. I always wish the best for my players and the more successful, the more international games, the better it is because everybody wants to play for his home country.

"But also we have to think it was in the March international break he was nominated for the U20s, then the U21s, so he was then in the second game and he played some minutes, so I don't know if it's the right moment for talking about the [senior squad for the] Euros, but he will have a fantastic career because, again, he's a very good guy and an extraordinary football player."

On keeping major players…

“We're professionals in looking at the contracts of the players, negotiating all the contracts, but it's the same. What we can do is show that Crystal Palace is the right place for every single player.

“When they see it, when they feel it, and when they believe in it, it gives us the best chance that the players stay. So this is what we can do. This is what the club always did and what we also now want to do, and then we'll see what happens.

“It's also important that the level Crystal Palace is playing fits to the level the players are playing, you know, in both directions.

“If, let's say, a player is ‘too good’ for Crystal Palace, the possibility that he changes the club is high. And the same is the other way. If the quality of Crystal Palace is too high for a player, it's the same that maybe the player changes the club.

“So that means the higher the level of Crystal Palace gets, the higher the level of the player we'll get that we can keep in our squad. So this is the way we can show the players where we want to go and that Crystal Palace is the right place for them to develop, to have fun playing football and to be successful.

“Because it's no secret that we don't have this money to compete with the top teams in England. If this is the only decision, the only thing that decides, we have no chance.

“But we have a lot of good reasons that the players can stay and want to stay and play for Crystal Palace.”