“I think he had an excellent game.” said the manager when discussing the Japanese international.
“Not only did he force van Hecke’s red card, but also he had teammates which won the ball in the back line and passed to him. He solved it under pressure against [Carlos] Baleba with two touches and then found Eberechi Eze.
“Eberechi could drive the ball forward and create the transition. He [Kamada] was a link-up player and it's very important.
“He had many good situations, he was running a lot. I think the game, the response of the fans, the response of the team, helped him and his confidence. His self-confidence could increase. We could see it this week, he had a very good week in training.”