Lerma’s ability to slot into the defence, along with Kamada’s versatility to be in midfield or in a more advanced role has allowed the manager to tinker with the side when required - knowing he can depend on those he brings in to different positions.

“It's quite easy: if you want to play, you have to be better than the other one. It's not so difficult.

“I think I’ve been asked quite often about Romain [Esse] and about Matheus [França]. You see all our attackers doing well, then you have to wait for the moment.

“Eddie [Nketiah] has scored many goals, three or four goals in the last weeks. He showed this when we were missing JP, but he can help.

“Matheus scored an important goal against Southampton. Then they’re waiting, because it's about competition. This is what we need to push each other to the next level.

“It’s the same in the midfield. I think Jefferson and Will did excellent for weeks and months on end. Then we missed Will. Then Adam was back. Now we needed Jeff in the back and Daichi was here to step in.

“This was really very positive, but also this is what we need, we know we can't play the Premier League season and the cup competitions with just 11 players.”