On Villa having already finished fourth…
Of course we analyse the opposite team, but we can't influence them. We don't know how they start, if they start with their best team, or if they give some other players a chance. But always we can see it as an advantage or a disadvantage – if they are maybe more motivated, or not.
I don't care about it. We didn't talk about it, yes. We saw their game [on Monday], I watched the game. It was a very nice game to watch against Liverpool. Many chances, it was 3-3, could have been 5-5.
And yes, I know the result, what happened, especially the next day when Tottenham lost. But for us, we watched the game and we analysed what gives us chances, what we have to take care of, what we have to do to prepare the team as well as we can.
On Villa manager Unai Emery…
Moving 17th to 4th in a little bit more than one-and-a-half years, it says everything. The way they are playing, for me, is what I always appreciate.
When you see how the team is playing, you clearly see how they want to play, what they want to do in possession, what they want to do out of possession, how quick they are in transition with their players in offence… there is a clear structure in their game, over 100 minutes, always. And this is the responsibility of Unai Emery.
It's not just that he shows it now at Villa, he showed it in all the clubs before. I don't know how often he won the Europa League, he was in the semi-finals with Villarreal in the Champions League.
He is a great manager and he does an excellent, outstanding job at Villa.
When they go from 17th to 4th… we are now 12th, so we should be better than first! We will make the same steps – I expect us winning the Premier League next season, definitely!!