On Palace potentially finishing the season in the top ten…

The Eagles go into the final day of the season in 12th, two points off Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth in 10th and 11th places respectively.

I didn't say, when we arrived, that we should be 10th at the end of the season. I'm pleased with the performances we’ve had, and the result of the good performances, of how we play and what the players are doing on the pitch, are the wins, are the points.

It's the same now in the last game against Aston Villa. We want to win, but Villa wants to win too. Although they’ve qualified for the Champions League, it's no vacation trip for them to London, so they will be here to try to win the game.

But we always focusing on what we can influence. This is what we do in possession, what we do out of possession, the confidence we are playing with, the trust we are playing with, the togetherness we are playing with, how quick we play, how direct we go to the goal, how consequent we take the finishes, how consequent we defend. This is what we can influence.

And if we do this on a very high level, at the level we did in the last weeks, we have good chances to win the game. And this is our focus at the end. And then we have 49 points, and then we see what happens, if it's definitely 12th, maybe it’s 10th.

But if we don't do our job, if we don't win, we can't be 10th, so it's all about what we are doing, what we want to do, and to show it again.

And I think we have a good motivation in the last game at home at Selhurst Park also to say thank you to the fans. Not just to say, also to show them with another good performance.