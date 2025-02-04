“He’s one of the most dominant players”

Kevin de Bruyne announced on Friday morning he would be leaving Manchester City after a decade.

A huge impact. I don't know how many titles he won with Man City… and also the way he was playing and his final passes, I think he's one of the most dominant players in the final third over the last decade here in the Premier League.

He's 33, so the end of his football career comes closer and closer. It's a decision he had to take and he obviously took, so I wish him all the best for his future. He was a very dominant player in the Premier League for the last 10 years.

Semi-automated offside technology is due to be implemented in the Premier League from Palace’s trip to Manchester City on 12th April onwards.

I didn't watch the game, but I think next round we get the semi-automatic offside lines. I don't know if it was offside or what was the VAR intervention [between Chelsea and Tottenham’s long VAR delays last night], what was the reason for it, so I think this will reduce the time.

Sometimes it's not so easy to find the right solution, so at the end we all want to have the right solution. I could see all the discussions about the foul in the Merseyside derby, I don't know how long it took, but at the end it was the wrong decision. What we want when the VAR intervenes is that we get the right decision.

I think if both decisions were right, it's worse to take this time, because nobody wants that we say, ‘OK, we have to stop after four minutes and then take the wrong decision’, because then you waste these four minutes, whereas when it takes maybe five or six and you get the right decision, then it's worse to take these five or six minutes.

Also when it happens every single time, I think then we should start the discussion, but when it's once or twice, OK, unfortunately it was twice in the same game, but very often it's really quickly decided.

I'm a friend of justice and that's why I'm a friend of VAR.