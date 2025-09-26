“The approach is not to stay unbeaten”

Should they avoid defeat against Liverpool tomorrow, Palace would equal the club’s record unbeaten run of 18 matches in all competitions, attained in August 1969,

I don't care about it. Last year we had the worst start in the Premier League in Crystal Palace history – and at the end, we had a points record!

I don't care about records. Of course, it's always better having positive records than the other way. But, of course, I told the players that the approach is not to stay unbeaten. The approach is to win the game.

If it's a draw at the end, we have to accept it. But we always want the best, and the best is winning the game. We will give our best to achieve it. But, of course, I know there is an opponent who tries to avoid this, and that's why football is so interesting!

“Our foundation is our defensive consistency”

I think our foundation is our defensive consistency. We are really doing well as a team, not just the back three or the keeper. We know if we need the keeper, we have the keeper. If we know we need the back three, we have the back three available.

But it's also our wing-backs, our midfielders, our tens, our striker, JP, how hard they are all working to do their job in our defence. And on the other side, we always show that we are able to create chances and score goals from possession, like it was at West Ham; from set-plays as well at West Ham; transition like it was at [Aston] Villa.

We know we are able to create chances and to score goals, and when you have this proven over many months, this gives confidence to the team. Even if maybe, like it was again at West Ham, after the equaliser for 15 minutes, we were struggling a little bit, it was not our best performance.

But we always know that we are able to get the turnaround and be back in the game again and be able to play forward and create chances, and this is what helps us to stay patient in the game, to stick to our plan, to stick to our principles – and I think all this, it's not just pressing one button or two, it's a development over months, and now we all get the reward.

But on the other side, it doesn't mean because things happened in the past, that this will always be in the future, and that's why we always have to try to improve. It's the best thing to stay at least on the same level, but we always want to achieve and reach the next level.