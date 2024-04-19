On the spirit in training after beating Liverpool…

It was very good. This is, of course, what we always want to see in the training, that the players have a good spirit, have good energy and work very hard – and they really worked hard because it's very important.

I don't want to talk too much about the Liverpool game because it's over. It's one week ago and it was a great win, but it doesn't help us winning against West Ham. Of course, maybe regarding confidence, but what we have to do on the pitch is very important.

And this is what we analysed with the game against Liverpool: what we did really well and what we also have to improve. We worked on it and the players really worked very hard. That's why we had an easy session today.

That’s the most important thing: we don't say, ‘last week we won against Liverpool, so that means automatically we win against West Ham, no?’

I mentioned it after the game as a benchmark, but we have to be careful because we can’t always say: ‘yes, we want to play like we played against Liverpool’.

Our opponents, they’ll do maybe different things. They don't combine, so maybe they play with long balls, or we have the same challenges in set plays, because Liverpool were very dangerous in set plays. They had three, four big chances after set plays and West Ham is also one of the best teams regarding set plays.

What's important for me is when you want to repeat something, it's always important you know why something worked. I told them when I have a nice golf swing, a nice shot, I like it, but I never know why, so it's very difficult for me to repeat it!

It's important that we show the players what they did well – it was the intensity of the spirit, so this is the benchmark because this doesn't depend on playing football. This is our attitude, our mentality, and this is always what we expect from us, from ourselves, performing on the best level in spirit and mentality.

And then it was good to see quick ball movement, with one or two touches, but this we did just well in the first-half. In the second-half, we didn't have the ball for many minutes. It's also the same, how we want to defend – we did it well, but we can do it better. We have to do it better, we have to improve.

It was a good game and we were rewarded with three points. But again, it's now looking to the next games and not looking backwards.