Sunday's match (11th May, 14:15 BST) will mark a clash between two sides on the cusp of silverware this season: FA Cup finalists Palace and Europa League finalists Spurs.

Asked in the second part of his pre-match press conference to draw a comparison between the various 'sizes' of club within the Premier League, Glasner said: “In most countries [in Europe], there are three or four big clubs.

“There's Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético in Spain and a few others. It's Bayern Munich and Dortmund in Germany; it’s PSG and Lyon in France. It's Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli in Italy.

“And in England, there are not just three or four, usually there are five, six, seven ‘big’ teams. I think in the last 30 years, 28 titles have been split between these teams, because this is how it works.

“They have the biggest stadiums, most of the money, the best players, the best managers, whatever. So this is just how the world is working and how the football world is working.

"But I don't say that something is better or not, because Selhurst Park has such a fantastic atmosphere. With all their revenues, it's a different size of a club, but that doesn't mean that we are not able to compete with them [Tottenham] – and especially this year, I think we showed it in the league."