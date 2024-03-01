On recently being spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium…

Maybe one of the biggest advantages of London is you can see many Premier League games here, because many clubs are from London.

And yes, if we don't have a game and there is an opponent playing at home and it's not so far and we were playing them maybe the next two, three weeks, I would go to the stadium because I'm a football fan and I like to be in the stadium and the Tottenham stadium is a very nice one. That was the reason.

Of course, I’d watched them playing before because I like the way they are playing, the offensive style and very aggressive. I think Tottenham is the team after Liverpool, or next to Liverpool, with the highest pressing situations in their game, so I like the way they play.

But it's always the same: every strength also has its weaknesses and I could see what they do really well, and I also could see where maybe they are vulnerable, and this is what we’ll try to find tomorrow.

[Some of my coaches] were with me and we enjoyed the game. Of course, they were not here just for vacation, and they gave us maybe some more information about Tottenham, but also the analysts, they prepared for the game pretty well again.

I think we know it, but it's always on the screen, in the pre-match sessions, in the analysts, so we win every game, but it's important to show it then on Saturday afternoon.

On his early assessment of Palace…

Every training session, every day, every game gives us information about the players, about where we are, where we want to go, and I think I mentioned it many times.

You can learn from every game, you can learn from a win, you can learn from a defeat. And, of course, you can always learn from good teams because you need these challenges.

When you are always in your comfort zone, maybe you don't increase your level. I think it's impossible to win against Tottenham playing in our comfort zone, so we will have to reach the edge of our possibilities at the moment, and then we will see.

If it's enough then it's good, we are in a good way. Maybe it's not enough, then we know okay, we have to improve here, we have to improve there, and this gives a lot of useful information.