The Eagles have won five of their last six matches, defeating European contenders home and away in Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Manchester United, and scoring 16 goals in that time to record their highest-scoring Premier League campaign ever.

It is undoubtedly a phenomenal ending to a season which has, in spells, proven challenging – but one which could, if Palace win against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park and two other results go their way, finish as strongly as a top-ten finish with a joint club-record Premier League points tally (49 if they win on Sunday).

Speaking in the embargoed section of his final pre-match press conference of the season, Glasner said: “The biggest change [since I arrived], I think, is the belief that we are able to win every game.

“We could see always from the first second that the players believed it, and this has developed in the last months. Like everything, you have to work on it, talk on it, different situations in training, showing the players, encourage them, support them…

“Although we didn't have the results at the beginning, we could see very good moments in every single game. And then, yes, we saw that the players have the quality when they work hard, when they work as a team together, that it's possible.

“This is what we showed them, this is what we did in training. And then the players got the results, then they got the confidence. And, of course, when you win at Anfield, this was maybe a turning point. You always can talk about it if you lose every game – after several months, they don't believe you – but this [the win over Liverpool] helped to develop and increase their belief in us.

“And since this moment, the players could say: ‘yeah, if we do it together, if we do it 100% consequently, if we do it over the whole entire time of the game, we are able to win against every team’. Then they showed it, and then you see: ‘ah, yes, it's true’ – and the spiral upwards.”

Although the off-season awaits, the manager also took the chance to spell out the challenge for Palace ahead.

“I'm always careful,” he said. “We’ve now had 12 games, I think, since we are here. But many teams can have a period of 10, 12 games where they perform really well.

“The challenge is to do it for 38 games in the Premier League, to show it in every single game in the FA Cup, in the Carabao Cup – to show it not just for three months, but to show it for nine or ten months. This is the challenge that we all have, but we're looking forward to this challenge.

“There’s a long off-season now, and the players have a programme so that they come back in very good shape, then we have a long pre-season with a tour to the USA, preparing for a very long Premier League season.

“It's also my first season with no winter break, and so it’s finding the right timing for working hard, training hard, but also that the players have some time for recovery, not just for their body, also mentally – that they are mentally recovered – because we talked about enjoying and having fun, and therefore you need also time. Creativity needs off-time. This is to find the right balance.

“We have a lot of challenges, but we are looking forward to them, because we have a great group of players. We are very ambitious in the club, but I don't say now we have to become eighth, or fifth, or seventh.

“We want to keep the positive things from this period, but I spoke to some players today: I see many things we still can improve. And this is what we’ll focus on, because then we know when we improve this, we will get better results, we will get better points, and we will get a better ranking at the end of the season. It doesn't make any sense to talk about the ranking, and losing the focus on what you need for this.”