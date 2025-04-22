The Eagles’ fourth Premier League match in the space of 11 days will fall just three days prior to their FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa this coming weekend.

Discussing how he is balancing his squad’s workload in his pre-match press conference, Glasner said: “It’s everything – [balancing] all the minutes with players who have played in the last games.

“We are in a good situation that the players are fit, and we want them to stay fit, and therefore we’re always monitoring their minutes.

“I mention it quite often: it’s a three-game week. It’s not a big problem but now it’s the second three-game week, and they’re very intense games, so we have to look at what’s best and which players are in the best shape.

“It doesn’t mean we make 10 changes tomorrow, but maybe two or three. It’s not because we value the Saturday game more than tomorrow’s – it’s just we need to be physically top fit and mentally top fit to be competitive against Arsenal.”

One player who could be absent is Ben Chilwell, who Glasner revealed was suffering from “not injury, but sickness – Ben Chilwell is sick, unfortunately. He should have started but couldn’t come to training – all others are fit.”

On his side’s run of fixtures, Glasner noted: “To be honest, before the [March] international break, with the postponed Newcastle game, it’s not so fluid – three weeks with no game, then five games within two weeks.

“And also players, then, being suspended, like Will Hughes had a two-game suspension [which ruled him out for two matches previously], Marc [Guéhi] a red card, and some players being sick – not injuries, but being sick.

“The last few weeks didn’t feel like the weeks before, where the players could train together and play together. We have to deal with this situation, and the players dealt really well with all the circumstances against Bournemouth.

“We’re looking forward to the ‘Champions League week’ – playing the semi-finalists and quarter-finals within the space of three days! It’s our ‘Champions League week’!”

