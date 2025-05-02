“I’ve already forgotten the semi-final!”

Honestly, I've already forgotten! It's gone.

It was a great experience, it was a great day, it was a great feeling and I think of course, everybody is in a good mood now, with lovely weather and we're always talking about the more you win, the better our life is, and especially with performances like this.

But it just makes no sense now always talking about the semi-final, because now it's important to find the focus for the Nottingham Forest game, because we want to win at home.

Of course I watched their semi-final against City, I watched them yesterday evening against Brentford at home, and it just showed what a good team they are. Even when they lost both games 2-0, but especially straight after half-time, they a huge chance against City would have been the equaliser and the closing yesterday was the same.

They were punished by two mistakes after long balls. But they are playing for European places, for the Champions League and the league, and so they will be very motivated and we need to have the same motivation.

But again, when I watched the players training yesterday and today, they gave me a lot of confidence.

“Our clear goal is…”

Palace are currently four points off their club-record Premier League points total (49), with four matches left to play.

I don't know what the position is. It looks like this year you need more points for being in the top half of the table than maybe last year. But our clear goal is we want to have the highest amount of points ever in Palace's history.

That means we need at least five in four games. The best way to achieve it is getting three against Nottingham Forest and three against Tottenham, because then the first goal is achieved, and then we can focus on the final in the FA Cup.