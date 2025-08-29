Palace will play each opponent once, with three games at Selhurst Park and three away from home.

The six matchdays will run on Thursday night from October to December. With the dates here.

Matchday 1: Thursday, 2nd October

Matchday 2: Thursday, 23rd October

Matchday 3: Thursday, 6th November

Matchday 4: Thursday, 27th November

Matchday 5: Thursday, 11th December

Matchday 6: Thursday, 18th December

Although we now know the identity of our European opponents, the match calendar – the dates and kick-off times of each fixture – will be finalised over the coming days.

This will be announced in due course on cpfc.co.uk and via the Official Palace App.

Before the details are confirmed, here's a quick introduction to our European opponents.

Shelbourne (Republic of Ireland)

Dublin will be the venue for one of Palace's three away games with a trip to face Shelbourne at Tolka Park in the offing.

Shelbourne are reigning League of Ireland Premier Division champions having the title in the 2024 season. This saw them qualify initially for the Champions League. Defeats to Linfield and Qarabag saw them drop into Europa League qualifying, where they then played Croatian side Rijeka.

Going out on aggregate saw them drop into the Conference League play-offs where, remarkably, they were drawn for a rematch with Linfield. This time Shelbourne came out on top, 5-1 on aggregate, securing a place in the league phase.

Shelbourne won the title last year under the management of former Chelsea, Newcastle and Fulham winger Damien Duff. But the Irishman resigned back in June.