The Cypriot side have already visited Selhurst Park in the league phase this season, winning 1-0 on matchday two thanks to a goal from Riad Bajic.

And they'll return next month for the first leg, before the return match at AEK Arena a week later.

Here's a quickfire guide to our opponents....

Who are AEK Larnaca?

Formed in 1994 after a merger of two historical Larnaca clubs, EPA Larnaca and Pezoporikos, AEK Larnaca have since finished as Cyprus Championship runners-up on six occasions.

Last season they won the Cypriot Cup to qualify for the UEFA Europa League play-offs, the ninth time the Yellow-greens claimed the trophy.