Where do they play?
Larnaca play at the relatively new AEK Arena – George Karapatakis, which was opened in 2016 and has a capacity of just over 8,000.
A UEFA Category 4 stadium, it often hosts Cyprus national team fixtures.
Who is their manager?
Born in the Basque region of Spain, Imanol Idiakez spent his entire 16-year playing career in his native country. A ball-playing midfielder, Idiakez returned to Real Sociedad, where he started his playing career, to begin his coaching journey following retirement.
Looking after the club's 'B team', he subsequently coached several lower league teams in Spain, before moving to AEK Larnaca for his first spell as coach in 2016.
Coincidentally, he replaced the last manager to sit in the Selhurst Park away team dugout, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola. Winning the Cypriot Cup in 2018 was his first major honour as a manager.
Leaving Cyprus for a short 12-match spell as manager of Real Zaragoza in Spain's second tier, Idiakez swiftly returned to Larnaca. His second spell proved shorter, as he moved to join Unai Emery's coaching staff at Villarreal. During his time with Emery, the club won European silverware, triumphing in the 2020/21 Europa League.
After two years of working as assistant, Idiakez returned to being a number one, with spells at Leganés and Deportivo. The latter was particularly successful, as the Spaniard achieved promotion in his debut campaign.
However, he left just two months into last season. Idiakez then replaced former Manchester United defender Henning Berg in the summer, for his third spell as Larnaca boss.