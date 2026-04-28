Factfile

Manager: Arda Turan

League Position: 1st (Ukrainian Premier League)

Nickname: The Miners

Home stadium: Arena Lviv / Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium

Founded: 1936

Shakhtar's Season So Far...

After finishing an unusually low third in the league last season — their lowest league finish in three decades — Shakhtar moved quickly to appoint new head coach Arda Turan last summer.

The club also parted ways with two of their most creative talents, Heorhii Sudakov and Kevin, in August with the latter joining Fulham, while once again turning to Brazil for reinforcements by signing several highly rated young prospects.

The domestic campaign began in unexpected fashion. Rather than familiar rivals Dynamo Kyiv, it was LNZ Cherkasy who emerged as early title challengers.

Shakhtar’s struggles deepened with a heavy 4-1 home defeat to LNZ, followed by a painful cup loss to Dynamo Kyiv later in October. Combined with just one win in the league that month, it appeared the Miners were heading for another season without the league title.

However, a crucial victory over their biggest rivals Dynamo Kyiv on 2 November proved to be a turning point. Since then, Shakhtar have remained unbeaten in league competition.

A recent draw against LNZ Cherkasy and victory over FC Polissya have lifted them to the top of the table, with another league title now firmly within reach.

Back-to-back wins followed and at the time of writing they are eight points clear at the top of the table, in pole position to win the title.