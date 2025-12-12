The Eagles bounced back brilliantly from defeat in Strasbourg last time out, giving our goal difference a decent boost as well. So with just one round of league phase games what are the permutations?

Let’s take a look at the wider league table and what we need to do next week...

Where we stand

After ending matchday four in 18th, the Eagles soared back up the table to climb to ninth in the table, after first-half goals from Christantus Uche, Eddie Nketiah and Yéremy Pino.

Palace sit on nine points, with the likes of AEK Larnaca, Fiorentina, Celje, and AZ Alkmaar all on the same total.

But our goal difference of five is edging us into ninth at as it stands.

Remember that the top eight qualify automatically for the Round of 16, meaning Palace are still in touching distance of the best possible outcome from the league phase.

A ninth placed finish would mean the play-offs would need to be navigated, with those sides finishing ninth-16th seeded against teams finishing 17th to 24th. Clubs who finish 25th or lower are eliminated.

This means that a win in our final league phase fixture against KuPS Kuopio next week would secure a knockout stage stage place without the need for the play-offs.

Two sides currently above the Eagles in the table, Mainz and Samsumspor face one another on the final matchday, meaning both cannot take maximum points. So three points at Selhurst Park next week will mean a place in the last 16.