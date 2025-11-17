Palace will host the Finnish league and Cup champions the week before Christmas, with three points the target as the Eagles look to secure direct qualification for the Round of 16.

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Prices

Adults: £40

65+ and Under 21s: £30

Under 18s: £25

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be emailed the week before the game to the transaction owner and will be either PDF print at home tickets, or Digital tickets to download to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Please note: Supporters who purchase in block F and G of the Main Stand are to be advised that there may be up to 200 opposition fans in this area. This is due to UEFA competition rules.

Sales Phases

All phases subject to availability.

Phase 1: Season Ticket holders (who have not purchased a European Bundle) can purchase one ticket per client reference number.

From 10:00, Tuesday 18th November: all methods (online, over the phone, or in person)

all methods (online, over the phone, or in person) Please note, in this case, your Season Ticket seat is not reserved for this fixture, but may still be available to purchase, subject to availability.

Phase 2: Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders can purchase up to four tickets per client reference number (i.e. Season Ticket+ holders can purchase three extra tickets, if they have already purchased).

From 14:00, Tuesday 18th November: online only

online only From 10:00, Wednesday 19th November: via all methods

Phase 3: All Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase four tickets per client reference number (or three extra, if they have already purchased in previous phases).

From 17:30, Wednesday 19th November: online only

online only From 10:00, Thursday 20th November: via all methods

Phase 4: Tickets go on general sale: up to four tickets per client reference number.

From 10:00, Friday 21st November: online only

online only From 14:00: via all methods

Watch it in style

Looking for the perfect festive gift? The chance to watch European football beneath the Selhurst Park lights, from the finest seats in the house, is sure to create unforgettable memories for your friends and loved ones.

Premium Experiences for this match can be booked now, granting exclusive access to our premium lounges before, during, and after the game – complete with superb food and inclusive drinks throughout.

Click HERE to make an enquiry or to book your package.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v KuPS Kuopio